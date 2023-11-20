Open Extended Reactions

Hours after notching two sacks to help lead the Cleveland Browns to a 13-10 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive end Myles Garrett traveled just over a mile to support another local team -- the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Garrett sat courtside Sunday as the Cavaliers faced the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

The four-time Pro Bowler is no stranger to basketball or the Cavaliers organization.

Garrett appeared in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland. During the 2023 summer league in Las Vegas, he participated in warmups with Cleveland's team and showed off his hops with a slam dunk.

In October, Garrett finalized a deal to purchase a minority stake in the Cavaliers.

"I have admired the Cavaliers organization's hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland," Garrett said at the time. "To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan [Gilbert]'s leadership, is truly a dream come true."

The Cavaliers defeated the Nuggets 121-109 in Sunday's game for their third straight win.