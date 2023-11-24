Dolphins' Jevon Holland runs back 99-yard INT for TD

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The first half sputtered to an end for the Miami Dolphins' offense, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw interceptions on consecutive possessions -- but their defense responded with its biggest play of the season to end the half.

With two seconds left in the second quarter, New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle's Hail Mary attempt was intercepted at the 1-yard line by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, who weaved through the Jets' scrambling offensive players for a 99-yard touchdown. It was Miami's longest interception return since 2002 and gave the Dolphins a 17-6 halftime lead.

Boyle finished the half 7-of-11 for 35 yards and an interception. Tagovailoa finished it 15-of-23 for 171 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions -- his first multi-interception game since Week 5.

Tagovailoa converted on three third-down attempts before finding wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 7-yard touchdown to put Miami up 10-0 over its division rival. Tagovailoa found wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Jeff Wilson for a pair of third-and-5 conversions before connecting with Waddle for a 20-yard completion on third-and-6 to put Miami at the Jets' 8-yard line.

According to Next Gen Stats data, Waddle had just 1.1 yards of separation when the pass from Tagovailoa arrived; the pass had a completion probability of 42.4%.

Hill's touchdown catch was his league-leading 10th of the season. He is the fifth Dolphins player with double-digit receiving TDs within the team's first 11 games of a season.