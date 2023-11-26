Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen flashed a style of play Sunday that had been missing from the offense for much of this season, forcing his way into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown -- he also has a TD pass -- to extend the Bills' lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allen's 16-yard rushing touchdown came at the end of a nine-play, 70-yard drive to respond to a Philadelphia touchdown drive that narrowed the Bills' lead to three points. Allen now has nine rushing touchdowns this season, tying a career-high (2019). He has rushed for 63 yards through the third quarter, his first 50-plus rushing performance this season, and his most rushing yards since he had 77 vs. the Dolphins last December.

The pump fake. The broken tackle.



Josh Allen toying with them on his way to 6.



📺: #BUFvsPHI on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/1dOevJjoZZ pic.twitter.com/qlAyGdlnUb — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2023

Allen's TD pass came on a tight-window throw to Stefon Diggs, who caught the ball as he slid to the ground on top of the goal line that put the Bills up 17-7 at halftime.

Allen was 19-of-32 passing in the first half. The 32 attempts are the most in his career in the first half and tied for his most in any half. He also now has eight games this season with a passing and rushing touchdown, one shy of tying the most in a season in NFL history, per Elias Sports Bureau (Kyler Murray, 2020).

All three of the Bills' scoring drives came in the second quarter. The lead came despite the Bills being called for 10 penalties to the Eagles' one.