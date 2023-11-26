Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- After it was all over -- a three-game losing streak snapped, a season-high in rushing and, despite an under-.500 record, the lead in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons could exhale for a few seconds.

Sunday against the New Orleans Saints was what the Falcons needed. The run game was effective. The defense held the Saints without a touchdown. Special teams didn't have a busted play, all of which had been issues during the team's losses to Tennessee, Minnesota and Arizona.

After a 24-15 win over New Orleans, the Falcons could look around and know, with six games left in the season, they were in first place.

"It's just one game," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "But we needed that win in the worst way."

It's a game which felt tenuous throughout. That despite Atlanta not relinquishing a lead from the 1:46 mark of the first quarter on, when safety Jessie Bates III intercepted Derek Carr and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown. Had the Falcons lost, they would have been two games back in the division and would have been losers of four straight and in a precarious position even with just one over-.500 team (Indianapolis) left on the schedule.

It's why, perhaps, the Falcons had almost an early training camp level of energy at practice during the week, noticeable enough multiple players and Smith brought it up after the game. This after a couple of weeks where multiple players said the energy wasn't the best. It showed in how the Falcons performed.

The offense couldn't find a rhythm. The defense, cornerback Jeff Okudah said, couldn't make plays to finish games.

Another reason why facing the Saints coming out of the off week had a little more meaning to it.

"This was an important game, and we knew the potential that it had for us," defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. "This team is a team that has underachieved for a while, feel like we could have been so much better than we have been playing.

"All right, all that doesn't matter no more. Go into the bye, make our corrections and just go get one win against a division opponent at home that would put us in first place."

The Falcons recognize first place after 12 weeks is relatively meaningless. Especially in a division where no teams are over .500, a division which had an under-.500 champion last season, too. But it also snapped a skid.

And the relative mediocrity of the division allowed the Falcons to focus on not being out of the division race even while they were trying to figure out how to reverse a losing streak.

"We needed this one," Okudah said. "We lost three games but come back and win this game and now you're right where you want to be. It's interesting how football works like that."

Atlanta reached it with a season-best 228 yards rushing. Bijan Robinson, with 91 yards rushing and 32 yards receiving, became the first rookie in franchise history with 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in back-to-back games.

Bates, who also forced a fumble Sunday, became the first player in the NFL this year to have an interception and forced fumble in two games.

Yet the Falcons recognized this couldn't be a one-week solve. The energy they showed Sunday had to carry over to next week against the New York Jets and the week after that against Tampa Bay and for the rest of the season. Sunday's win, according to ESPN Analytics, now gives Atlanta a 44% chance to make the playoffs and a 38% chance to win the division -- and with it, get a home game a postseason.

Had it lost, the Falcons would have had an under 15% chance to do either. Such is the way of the NFC South -- and in the NFL.

"Those things have got to play out," Smith said. "I mean, we've got six games to go, right? "And it'll feel like six lifetimes."

ESPN Stats & Information research contributed to this report.