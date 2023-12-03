Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- As the San Francisco 49ers prepared for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver Deebo Samuel made it clear he stood by every comment he made in the aftermath of last year's NFC Championship Game.

On Sunday, Samuel backed up all of that talk, highlighted by an electric 48-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the third quarter.

With the Niners clinging to a 21-13 lead and 3:54 to go in the third quarter, quarterback Brock Purdy dropped back, scanned the field and found Samuel coming open over the middle. Purdy hit Samuel in stride, Samuel bounced off Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow and raced the rest of the way for the touchdown and a 28-13 lead.

Samuel had a 12-yard rushing touchdown earlier in the third quarter, marking his second career game with a rushing and a receiving score. It was Samuel's eighth career reception with at least 40 yards after the catch. Only Eagles wideout A.J. Brown (nine) has more since Samuel entered the league in 2019.

At the time of the score, Samuel had three catches for 70 yards, three rushes for 22 yards and the two scores.