Week 13's "Monday Night Football" showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars came down to a walk-off field goal. Before that, it was a duel between two backup quarterbacks.

Though Evan McPherson kicked the winner for the Bengals, it was new starting quarterback Jake Browning who had the quip of the week at the game's conclusion.

Browning's candor leads Week 13's top quotes from around the NFL.

Bengals QB Jake Browning

Starting just his second game since taking over in Cincinnati, Browning led the Joe Burrow-less Bengals to a dramatic overtime win on the road against the Jaguars. Browning kept things honest in his on-field interview after the game:

"It's been a long time since I won a game"

Bengals' QB Jake Browning: 32-of-37 passing, 354 yards, two total touchdowns.



And his first NFL win. "It's been a long time since I won a game," he told @saltersl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2023

The Chiefs' 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers came with a controversial no-call in the final moments.

Patrick Mahomes aired it out for Valdes-Scantling with 49 seconds remaining, but the pass was broken up by Packers defensive back Carrington Valentine. Kansas City's sideline appealed for a pass interference penalty that would have put the Chiefs on Green Bay's 10-yard-line. The referees didn't throw the flag, and the Chiefs failed to tie it up.

Valdes-Scantling asked the official for an explanation after the game, but to no avail.

"He didn't even acknowledge me."

The Steelers' offense mustered only 10 points against the Arizona Cardinals, who lost eight of their last nine heading into Week 13. When asked if Pittsburgh let an opportunity slip away facing Arizona's third-worst rushing defense in the league, Warren had a telling response.

"I didn't know they were the third worst, but yeah, I guess just taking them lightly -- lighter than we should have."

San Francisco 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

A rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game brought fireworks on and off the field.

Five-and-a-half minutes into the third quarter, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Philadelphia Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro were ejected after a sideline scuffle. Shanahan didn't mince words when reflecting on what happened.

"I just can't believe that someone uninvolved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guys' faces."

Kyle Shanahan did not hold back regarding the altercation between Dre Greenlaw and an Eagles staff member 😳 pic.twitter.com/eCREAJNIvd — ESPN (@espn) December 4, 2023

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick

It wasn't a pretty offensive display in Foxborough, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Patriots each scoring no touchdowns. New England now has six scoreless halves this season -- the most in any season under Belichick -- according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Patriots have combined for just 14 points in their past three games. They also became the first team since the 1938 Chicago Cardinals to allow 10 or fewer points in three straight games and still lose all of them.

Belichick kept it simple when asked if he's surprised about the offense's lack of production.

"I don't know."

The Commanders' fourth straight loss included a first for McLaurin. The Pro Bowler finished with no receptions for the first time in his career and just three targets in the game.

McLaurin's reflection of his performance is a relatable one.

"I ran a lot of cardio."