Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- A day after missing Thursday's practice with an illness, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson skipped onto the field, threw a handful of warmup passes and then leapt in the air to hit the crossbar with his hand.

After practice, Ravens coach John Harbaugh declared that Jackson was set to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"He was feeling good -- full of life," Harbaugh said Friday. "He looked good out there. He was back. He's recovered."

Jackson is the only remaining AFC North franchise quarterback playing this week. Joe Burrow (wrist), Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and Kenny Pickett are all sidelined.

Thursday marked the first time this year that Jackson had missed a practice. Durability has been an issue with Jackson, who finished only one game in December over the past two seasons.

When healthy, Jackson has excelled at this time of the season. He's 14-3 (.824) in regular-season games in December and January.

Coming off its bye, Baltimore (9-3) leads the AFC North by two games with five weeks remaining.