Taylor Swift is back supporting Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, Swift returned to familiar territory -- attending Kansas City's game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

When Swift walked in the room, she made the whole place shimmer. Just ask the Bills players who had an unexpected encounter as the singer-songwriter entered the stadium:

🎥| This is how you make an entrance! An assist off the field! pic.twitter.com/mEfKiicwqK — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 10, 2023

The old Alaina can't come to the phone right now... pic.twitter.com/0aUWxoARdg — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 10, 2023

The Chiefs' winning streak with Swift in attendance was halted last week in Green Bay -- Kansas City is now 4-1 when she is in the building -- but the 12-time Grammy Award winner remains a good luck charm for Kelce individually. The tight end is averaging 7.6 catches and 102.6 yards per game in contests Swift attends, with two total touchdowns.

Swift was recently named Time Magazine Person of the Year, and in her interview spoke about her relationship with Kelce and clarified its oft-discussed origins.

Kelce and Swift have continued to support each other, even though the singer-songwriter spent much of November concluding the South American leg of her Eras Tour. Kelce and Swift reversed roles during Kansas City's bye week as the tight end flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for Swift's concert.