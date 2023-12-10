        <
          49ers' Deebo Samuel scores 54-yard TD vs. Seahawks

          • Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff WriterDec 10, 2023, 10:16 PM
              Nick Wagoner is an NFL reporter at ESPN. Nick has covered the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL at ESPN since 2016, having previously covered the St. Louis Rams for 12 years, including three years (2013 to 2015) at ESPN. In his 10 years with the company, Nick has led ESPN's coverage of the Niners' 2019 Super Bowl run, Colin Kaepernick's protest, the Rams making Michael Sam the first openly gay player drafted to the NFL, Sam's subsequent pursuit of a roster spot and the team's relocation and stadium saga. You can follow Nick via Twitter @nwagoner
          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After a quick start to take an early lead, the San Francisco 49ers appeared sluggish for most of the first quarter and early into the second against the Seattle Seahawks.

          In need of a jolt of energy, the Niners turned to the player who provides it as well as anyone: receiver Deebo Samuel.

          Trailing 10-7 with 8:18 left in the second quarter, quarterback Brock Purdy dropped back on third-and-11. Given his best protection of the day, Purdy had time to scan the field and step up in the pocket. As he did, Samuel streaked across the field toward the left sideline.

          Purdy floated a perfect pass that hit Samuel in stride. Samuel caught it and raced into the end zone for a 54-yard score, giving San Francisco a 14-10 lead.

          It's the third time in Samuel's career he has scored a receiving touchdown in consecutive games, following his three-score outburst (two receiving, one rushing) in last week's win against Philadelphia.