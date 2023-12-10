49ers' Deebo Samuel scores 54-yard TD vs. Seahawks

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After a quick start to take an early lead, the San Francisco 49ers appeared sluggish for most of the first quarter and early into the second against the Seattle Seahawks.

In need of a jolt of energy, the Niners turned to the player who provides it as well as anyone: receiver Deebo Samuel.

Trailing 10-7 with 8:18 left in the second quarter, quarterback Brock Purdy dropped back on third-and-11. Given his best protection of the day, Purdy had time to scan the field and step up in the pocket. As he did, Samuel streaked across the field toward the left sideline.

Purdy floated a perfect pass that hit Samuel in stride. Samuel caught it and raced into the end zone for a 54-yard score, giving San Francisco a 14-10 lead.

It's the third time in Samuel's career he has scored a receiving touchdown in consecutive games, following his three-score outburst (two receiving, one rushing) in last week's win against Philadelphia.