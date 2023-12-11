Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys could not have made a better statement against the Philadelphia Eagles than they did on their first drive on Sunday night.

Ten plays, 75 yards, 5 minutes and a Dak Prescott-to-CeeDee Lamb touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.

It was perfectly balanced with five runs, including a 22-yard reverse by wide receiver KaVontae Turpin to convert a third down and a Prescott sneak -- no tush push needed -- on another. Prescott missed just one pass on the drive, but ended it with his 27th touchdown pass of the season by doing what has become commonplace -- buying time with his feet.

Spinning out of the pocket, Prescott was able to lead Lamb on third and 2 into the end zone for another third-down conversion. It's just the third time the Cowboys have scored a touchdown on their first possession of the game this season.

And Lamb was able to match another No. 88 in franchise history with a touchdown grab in his fifth straight game. The last Cowboy to do that was Dez Bryant in 2013.