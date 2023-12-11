Open Extended Reactions

The win for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night means they lead the NFC East for the time being and continue to look like a problem at home. Their next two are at the Buffalo Bills and at the Miami Dolphins.

The value of the venue is massive for Dallas, as it's plus-171 at home -- the second-best differential in the Super Bowl era for a team through seven home games. The San Francisco 49ers, who stomped Dallas at home in Week 5, currently have home-field advantage in the NFC.

Watching Josh Allen watch the Kansas City Chiefs with the ball, all I could think was, 'What's that guy thinking?' He walked off the field against the Denver Broncos leading -- lost at the gun. Walked off the field leading at the Philadelphia Eagles TWICE -- late in regulation and in overtime -- lost. But this time the Buffalo Bills escaped.

A penalty that had Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid going ballistic took away a go-ahead touchdown, and the Chiefs are staring at a potential first in Mahomes' time as their quarterback: A road game in the playoffs. He's played 11 at home and three at the Super Bowl's neutral site. Meanwhile, Buffalo remains in the mix and would be a team nobody wants to see on the other side of the field.

In this season of backup quarterbacks, where the Cleveland Browns have seen four different men start games, we know who the starter is for the remainder of the season -- Joe Flacco. The 38-year-old was out of football this fall, but wasn't done. He was hoping for an opportunity for one last shot; he found it in Cleveland and had 311 passing yards and three touchdowns Sunday.

It's the fourth time in the past eight years that Flacco has had 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes in a game, doing it once each for the Baltimore Ravens, Broncos, New York Jets -- and now for Cleveland, where it's his gig moving forward.

Staying in the AFC North, where it's Jake Browning's gig in Cincinnati for the remainder of the year as well. He stacks another solid performance on the back of a strong ''Monday Night Football'' showing in the win at the Jacksonville Jaguars, and in his three starts, he is 2-1. Quarterback starts have been tracked since 1950, and he is the first one to throw for 800 yards and complete 75% of his passes through three starts. They looked to be toast after dropping three in row and losing Joe Burrow -- but at 7-6 they are in the middle of that bar brawl on the back end of the AFC playoff picture.

Baltimore remains right there at the top on the other end of things in the AFC, but I walk away from its overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams as impressed with the visitors as I do the winning side.

Matthew Stafford, who's working with plenty of gray in that beard, has at least three touchdown passes in each of his past three games. Until this stretch, he had done it just once in his 18 games since the start of last season. He dueled shot for shot with Lamar Jackson, who was excellent as well.

Sunday was Jackson's 18th career game with three touchdown passes, surpassing the franchise record that was held by Flacco. It was a thrilling game with seven lead changes, and could go a long way toward Baltimore being home throughout the playoffs.