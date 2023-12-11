        <
          Russell Wilson and wife, Ciara, celebrate birth of daughter, Amora

          • Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior WriterDec 11, 2023, 11:59 PM
          ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson announced on Monday what he called his and his wife Ciara's second win "in less than 24 hours" -- the birth of the couple's baby, Amora Princess Wilson.

          Wilson said the newborn weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce.

          Amora Princess Wilson is Ciara's fourth child and the couple's third since they were married in 2016. Daughter Sienna Princess was born in 2017 and son Win Harrison was born in 2020. Ciara has a son, Zahir, from a previous relationship.

          Wilson's first win of the week came on Sunday when he was 21-of-33 passing for 224 yards with two touchdowns in the Broncos' 24-7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Ciara and all three kids attended the game, according to her post on Instagram.