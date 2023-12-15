        <
        >

          How to watch Eagles vs. Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'

          play
          Is Geno Smith a better fantasy option than Matthew Stafford this week? (1:04)

          Field Yates and Mike Clay evaluate Geno Smith's fantasy outlook vs. the Eagles. (1:04)

          • ESPN staffDec 15, 2023, 12:00 PM

          ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

          Week 15 features the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) visiting the Seattle Seahawks (6-7). For more on all Week 15 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.

          How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

          ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET. The Eagles-Seahawks game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. "ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning, returns this week on ESPN2.

          2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

          Week 16

          Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)

          Week 17 -- Saturday, Dec. 30

          Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)