Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Facing 2nd-and-goal from the 4-yard line, quarterback Mitch Trubisky connected with Diontae Johnson for the duo's third score in as many weeks.

Johnson's score gave the Steelers a 13-0 lead against the Colts with 14:07 to go in the second quarter -- marking the second time all season the Steelers have had at least a 13-point lead.

The score was Trubisky's second of the afternoon after capping the second drive with a fourth-down sneak. Trubisky is the fourth Steelers player to record consecutive games with a pass TD and rush TD since the 1970 merger, joining Kordell Stewart (four times), Ben Roethlisberger (twice) and Terry Bradshaw (once).

Trubisky's touchdown throw came two plays after second-year tight end Connor Heyward dove in front of Rigoberto Sanchez's punt to knock it down. Rookie Nick Herbig recovered the ball at the one-yard line to set up the quick scoring drive.