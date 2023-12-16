Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins might have saved Cincinnati's playoff hopes.

With less than a minute left in Saturday's game, Higgins caught a jump ball near the sideline and somehow had the presence of mind to stretch across the goal line. The result was one of the most unlikely touchdowns that helped the Bengals tie the game, 24-24, with :39 left in regulation.

Higgins' grab gave him four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the fourth quarter.