Gardner Minshew touchdown passes help Colts build lead over Steelers

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- D.J. Montgomery bobbled an opportunity for his first NFL touchdown. But he made sure not to waste a second chance minutes later.

The Colts wide receiver, promoted Friday from the practice squad, caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew to give the Colts their first lead against the Steelers in a game with major playoff implications.

Montgomery ran a shallow crosser underneath the Pittsburgh defense, with the Steelers' defenders losing him in traffic. Minshew delivered the ball while Montgomery was on the run, and he eluded a pair of would-be tacklers before reaching the goal line.

The journeyman receiver had just dropped what looked like an easy touchdown reception on the previous possession, with Minshew finding him on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Montgomery failed to survive the ground on the catch in the back of the end zone and the pass was ruled incomplete.

Montgomery was in the game because the Colts lost No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to a vicious hit in the second quarter. He was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Colts led the Steelers 14-13 at halftime.

Minshew came back just after halftime and threw his third touchdown pass of the game, connecting with tight end Mo Alie-Cox on an 18-yard touchdown that helped put the Colts ahead, 21-13.