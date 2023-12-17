Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- On the second offensive play of the second half against the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found a wide open Cooper Kupp down the sideline for a 62-yard touchdown.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the receiver had 17 yards of separation when he caught the pass, the second-best mark on a touchdown pass this season and the second most on a touchdown throw of 20-plus air yards since the start of 2021.

The touchdown was Kupp's longest since a 69-yard receiving score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 last season, per to ESPN Stats & Information. It was his eighth career receiving touchdown of 50-plus yards, which is the most by any Rams player since the 1970 merger.

With that catch, Kupp had six receptions for 100 yards Sunday, giving him back-to-back games with 100 or more receiving yards. The score put the Rams up 20-0.