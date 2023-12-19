Colts coach Shane Steichen talks to Pat McAfee about how he's handled adversity throughout his first season. (1:57)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 draft, is roughly halfway through his recovery from season-ending shoulder surgery and expects to resume throwing early next year.

Richardson, speaking to reporters for the first time since sustaining the injury to his right (throwing) shoulder against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 8, said doctors told him he could resume throwing about 16 weeks after surgery. He's now at the eight-week mark and hopes to be throwing even sooner than the established timeline.

"I'm trying to push to get [back] before that," he said during a visit to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Richardson sustained an AC joint sprain that required surgery, in part, because he is a quarterback and cannot afford limitations in his shoulder's mobility. The injury can be treated nonsurgically, but doctors did not consider that a good option for Richardson, he said.

"Although I didn't want to get surgery at the time -- I wanted to play and I wanted to be there for my team -- but this was probably the best thing for me and my future," he said. "It allows me to come back healthy, 100%."

Richardson added, "I think I'm progressing way faster than everyone thought."

Richardson has been an active participant in meetings and game preparation, with coach Shane Steichen saying recently that he has given his young quarterback some projects to work on to keep him engaged. The process is allowing Richardson to come away from the season with some tangible learning experiences that could help him in the future.

Meanwhile, the Colts are in the thick of the AFC playoff race without him. Backup QB Gardner Minshew has helped lift them to an 8-6 record with games against the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans remaining.

"They've been going crazy," Richardson said of his teammates.