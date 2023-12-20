C.J. Stroud leaves the game after taking a huge hit while making a throw in the pocket. (0:16)

HOUSTON -- Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who missed Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans and remains in the concussion protocol, is likely to miss a second straight game this coming Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, sources told ESPN.

"He should miss another game," one source said Tuesday, adding that the Texans will continue to monitor Stroud's progress before making a final decision.

Stroud, who suffered a concussion in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the New York Jets on Dec. 10, isn't expected to practice Wednesday as he continues to work through the protocol.

Case Keenum is the expected starter if Stroud, the No. 2 pick of the 2023 draft, cannot play. Keenum filled in for Stroud in Week 15 and went 23-of-36 for 229 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception as the Texans won 19-16 in overtime to move to 8-6.

The Texans signed former Jets quarterback Tim Boyle to the practice squad Tuesday, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report. The Texans needed an extra quarterback on the roster to practice.

Boyle, 29, started two games for the Jets and went 0-2 while throwing for 360 yards, 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions before being benched in his second start against the Atlanta Falcons.

