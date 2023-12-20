Dan Graziano, Domonique Foxworth and Mike Greenberg break down everything that's gone wrong for the Falcons under Arthur Smith. (1:18)

Fresh off a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the team will "let the season play out and go from there" when asked about head coach Arthur Smith's future.

Speaking to Georgia Public Broadcasting on Tuesday, Blank said the organization was "committed to Coach Smith" but added that the Falcons will "assess where we are and go from there" after the season ends.

Sunday's 9-7 loss to the worst team in the NFL was the second straight defeat for Atlanta, taking the Falcons from first place in the NFC South and in control of their playoff fate to 6-8 and needing help to make the postseason.

Blank said that while making the playoffs this season was never a requirement for Smith to keep his job, the expectation was for the team to be more competitive this year. The Falcons finished 7-10 in both 2021 and 2022.

"I think through this part of the season, it's been mixed, quite honestly, that's what I think," Blank told GPB. "And that's what the coach would say. Arthur [Smith] is a very honest ... he looks at himself very critically, so he comes from a beautiful family that has great values and he reflects those values in his leadership the best he can. So we'll see how the season plays out and go from there."

Atlanta will start its final playoff push in Indianapolis on Sunday with Taylor Heinicke getting the nod at quarterback over Desmond Ridder, who threw an interception in the red zone on the Falcons' final drive of the game vs. Carolina. Heinicke has replaced Ridder before in this season, starting in losses against Minnesota and Arizona back in November.

After hosting the Colts, the Falcons will close out the regular season on the road against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

Smith, 41, is in his third season with Atlanta.

