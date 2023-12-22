Matt Bowen believes that fantasy managers should once again roll with Brock Purdy as their starter despite the tough matchup. (0:43)

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

Week 16 features Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) taking on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) on MNF. This is the third of three NFL games on Christmas Day -- following the Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (1:30 p.m. ET, CBS) and the New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). For more on all Week 16 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.

How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET. The Ravens-49ers game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN+. "ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning, will return during wild card week.

2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 17 -- Saturday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)