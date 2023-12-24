Open Extended Reactions

Holiday spirit or not, the trolls didn't stop during Week 16 of the NFL season.

The Buffalo Bills hit a field goal with less than 30 seconds remaining to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cleveland Browns handled the Houston Texans for their third straight win, while the Seattle Seahawks hung on for their second straight.

Here are the best trolls of Week 16.

Buffalo Bills 24, Los Angeles Chargers 22

Playing in their first game since head coach Brandon Staley's firing, the Chargers hung around and took a 22-21 lead with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills responded with a 13-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a winning field goal.

Josh Allen had 237 passing yards and one touchdown plus two scores on the ground. Gabe Davis had four receptions for a touchdown and season-high 130 yards. Easton Stick scored Los Angeles' lone touchdown of the game as the Chargers hit five field goals for the first time in a single game since 2012.

Buffalo had a double troll aimed at Los Angeles, including an anime-themed one which the Chargers' social media used for its 2023 schedule reveal.

should we really post an anime win vid?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/NLE4sJmHdn — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 24, 2023

Cleveland Browns 36, Houston Texans 22

The Browns have caught fire with a new man under center: Joe Flacco. The veteran quarterback threw for 368 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Flacco has three straight games with at least 300 passing yards, tying Josh McCown for the longest streak in Browns history. Amari Cooper had a franchise record 265 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. Cooper became the second player in NFL history to record a 200-yard receiving game with three different franchises, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Cleveland edited Flacco into a scene from the movie "Elf" where the main character, played by Will Ferrell, single handedly won an epic snowball fight.

the best way to spread Christmas cheer is slinging dimes far and near pic.twitter.com/u0imnxNxJU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2023

Up 27-7 heading into halftime, the Jets seemed to be in prime position but needed a field goal with five seconds remaining to win.

Jacoby Brissett entered as the Commanders' quarterback midway through the third quarter after Sam Howell threw his second interception. Brissett led Washington to three straight touchdown drives to go up 28-27. The Commanders got the ball back with 2:07 left, but went three-and-out. Trevor Siemian then marched the Jets down on an 8-play, 31-yard victory-clinching drive.

The Jets played the role of "The Grinch" on and off the field for the Commanders.

the team who stole the W pic.twitter.com/WX6YcQxfjL — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 24, 2023

Seattle Seahawks 20, Tennessee Titans 17

The Seahawks' win came down to the wire for the second straight week as the Titans had a chance to tie the game with 57 seconds remaining.

Geno Smith had 227 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead passing touchdown with 12:10 left in the final frame, his sixth in the fourth quarter/overtime this season. Ryan Tannehill, who was sacked six times, had just 152 passing yards in his first start since October.

Seattle posted a compilation of Christmas references that started with Smith being edited into a scene from the "Teen Titans Go!" series.

The Rams continue to find their groove, defeating the Saints behind a strong offensive performance with 458 total yards.

Matthew Stafford had 328 passing yards and two touchdowns. Kyren Williams ran for 104 yards and a score. Puka Nacua's stellar rookie season continued with a career-high 164 receiving yards plus one touchdown.

Los Angeles trolled New Orleans by referring to the city's musical roots twice after the win.