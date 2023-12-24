Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence exits the game during the third quarter against Tampa Bay with an apparent shoulder injury. (0:16)

TAMPA -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence left Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Backup C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence at the start of the fourth quarter with the Jaguars trailing 30-6. Lawrence had completed 18 of 30 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions and lost a fumble before he left the game.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, this was Lawrence's eighth career game with three-plus turnovers, which is three more than any other player since Lawrence entered the NFL in 2021. (The Bills' Josh Allen and Patriots' Mac Jones each have had five career games with three-plus turnovers.)

Lawrence had spent much of last week in the NFL's concussion protocol before being cleared on Saturday morning. Lawrence missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but practiced on a limited basis Friday.

Lawrence has started 49 consecutive games since the team drafted him first overall in 2021.