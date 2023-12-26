How to watch the Lions-Cowboys Saturday Night Football game

Pat McAfee breaks down why the Lions' win over the Chargers was so impressive. (2:03)

As an NFL fan, it can be fun to switch things up on the weekend with an exciting Saturday night showdown. It's the perfect appetizer before a full slate of Sunday games.

Over the final weeks of the NFL regular season, there are a number of Saturday games scheduled, including a highly-anticipated matchup between the NFC-East-leading Dallas Cowboys and NFC-North-leading Detroit Lions.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Cowboys-Lions game.

How can I watch Lions-Cowboys?

The Lions and Cowboys will face off on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Why is this game important?

The Cowboys (10-5) and Lions (11-4) are two of the best teams in the NFL, so this should be a very competitive game. There are also playoff ramifications. While both teams have already clinched a playoff spot (and the Lions have won the NFC North), the Cowboys are trying to win the NFC East, while the Lions are competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

This game should be high-scoring, as the Lions and Cowboys have two of the best offenses in the NFL. Dallas averages the NFL's second-most points per game (30.1) and sixth-most yards per game (366.2), while Detroit averages the third-most yards per game (394.1) and fifth-most points per game (27.5). This game has shootout potential, and it could become an instant classic.

Additionally, the Cowboys and Lions each have large, passionate fan bases. The last time these teams faced off in a primetime game was in 2016; it was the most-watched NFL game in years - with nearly 19 million people tuning in. In fact, it was the highest-rated and most-viewed sports telecast on cable since that year's College Football Playoff National Championship.

Given the excitement surrounding this game and the fact that both teams are legitimate contenders, it's possible this year's matchup could top those ratings.

