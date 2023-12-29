Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Sitting at home without an NFL contract seven months ago, Mason Rudolph opened up a Microsoft Word document he hadn't edited since his freshman year at Oklahoma State.

It was time to update his résumé, he thought, with his life seeming to approach a crossroads. Once a third-round draft pick with an arm that helped him become OSU's all-time winningest quarterback and career leader in passing yards, touchdowns, and total offense, Rudolph's entire life had played out on the gridiron. At that moment, though, Rudolph realized it might be time to start thinking about life after football.

Remember his postgame quip after the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, wondering if he'd be in commercial real estate next year? That wasn't a joke.

"I didn't know what was going to happen, and I wanted to have a plan B and think about a plan B a bit," Rudolph said Wednesday of his mindset earlier this year. "Your whole life you're doing one thing and your head's down and I'm, I'm not going to think about it. And I had a little bit of time with family to kind of think about maybe what I might be interested in, and I still had a lot of confidence that I was going to get an opportunity somewhere.

"I know from other guys that sometimes there's a transition period [when football ends], and I just want to jump in. If it was going to be this path, I wanted to just jump into something and keep my brain moving and not be sitting around waiting."

Now, Rudolph is on the precipice of his second NFL start in as many weeks, the first time he's started back-to-back games since his ill-fated 2019 season. This week's anticipated start also comes against the Seattle Seahawks, the team Rudolph faced in his first NFL action when he came off the bench to replace an injured Ben Roethlisberger in the second half of an eventual 28-26 loss in Week 2 of 2019.

Mason Rudolph appears likely to get his second start of the year against the Seahawks this week. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Once in control of their own postseason destiny before a three-game skid, the Steelers are fighting an uphill battle for a playoff spot. For Rudolph, though, his performance in this two-week stretch will dictate more than a playoff berth. It's a chance to reinvigorate his career at a position that often doesn't get second chances.

"I'm taking it one day at a time," said Rudolph, who signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Steelers in mid-May. "I'm really just enjoying getting reps in practice. It's foreign. It seems like it's foreign. I think you build confidence when you stack. ... I know it's a week-to-week league, and I've turned the page from last week -- even though it was a big-time win we needed -- but I've turned the page."

It's ironic -- or maybe a little bit of foreshadowing -- that across the field from Rudolph on Sunday will be another quarterback who had to fight for second and third chances before finally finding success on his fourth team. Once a second-round pick who won the starting job with the New York Jets as a rookie over Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith had his own rollercoaster career before a renaissance in Seattle following the Russell Wilson trade. And while the circumstances are different, Smith's path from starter to backup to 2022 Comeback Player of the Year sets a blueprint for Rudolph and other backups.

"It's an instant gratification league," Rudolph said. "I've got a lot of respect for Geno Smith. What a career, what an inspiration to a lot of guys and how he's battled through and stayed aggressive and stayed confident and positive. He got a shot a couple years ago, and look what he's done with it.

"There's a quick trigger, but that doesn't mean that you can't overcome and sort of come back and make a resurgence." Unlike Smith, Rudolph didn't win the starting job as a rookie -- and he never really had a true shot to earn it, either. Drafted in 2018, Rudolph joined a quarterback room with Ben Roethlisberger. He was immediately met with not a welcoming veteran, but a standoffish quarterback who openly expressed frustration that his organization opted to draft a potential replacement over another weapon to help him win a third Super Bowl.

"I was surprised when they took a quarterback because I thought that maybe in the third round, you know you can get some really good football players that can help this team now," Roethlisberger said on a radio interview in 2018. "Nothing against Mason; I think he's a great football player. I don't know him personally, but I'm sure he's a great kid. I just don't know how backing up or being a third [string] -- well, who knows where he's going to fall on the depth chart -- helps us win now."

In that same interview, Roethlisberger, who told the team before the draft he expected to play 3-5 more years, also joked that if Rudolph asked him a question he "might just have to point to the playbook."

Rudolph served as Roethlisberger's primary backup his rookie season, beating out 2017 draft pick Joshua Dobbs and Landry Jones. But he didn't get any game action until 2019, when he was unceremoniously thrust into the starting job following Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury. It was a tumultuous tenure. His second start was cut short when he was knocked out by a hard hit from Earl Thomas II and had his facemask removed from the front of his helmet as medical personnel rushed to evaluate him.

Then, of course, later that season was the incident in Cleveland where Myles Garrett, who accused Rudolph of using a racial slur, retaliated by ripping Rudolph's helmet off and swinging it at him, inciting a brawl and dozens of fines. No evidence was ever presented to confirm Garrett's accusation. Rudolph was benched midway through the next game for Devlin "Duck" Hodges, who started out that season as a rookie practice squad quarterback, and Rudolph didn't take the field again until a Week 16 loss to the New York Jets where he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

The following season, Roethlisberger returned and Rudolph went back to the bench, where he largely stayed, save for clean-up duty and emergency starts. And with Randy Fichtner assuming offensive coordinator duties in addition to his role as quarterbacks coach following Todd Haley's firing, Rudolph didn't have a dedicated position coach until the 2020 season when the team hired Matt Canada.

An ugly incident involving Myles Garrett in November 2019 has been part of Rudolph's NFL journey. AP Photo/David Richard

Following the 2020 season, the Steelers signed former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, while also inking Rudolph to a one-year extension that put him under contract through the 2022 season. Rudolph beat Haskins out for the backup job in 2021, and the former Washington quarterback tragically died in April 2022.

Once Roethlisberger retired in 2022, the Steelers restocked the room around Rudolph, signing Mitch Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2 million deal on the first day of free agency and drafting Pickett a month later. Though the quarterback competition was technically an open one at the 2022 training camp, Rudolph was largely the odd man out in a two-man battle between Trubisky and Pickett. Trubisky won the job out of camp before being supplanted by Pickett at halftime of the Week 4 game. And when Pickett missed the Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers, Trubisky got the start over Rudolph.

Rudolph, meanwhile, bided his time as the scout team quarterback and was inactive for all but one game of the 2022 season. Before he got the start against the Bengals and threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns last week, Rudolph had been active just twice this season. "Mason's a real pro," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "He's always working his craft, and when he is out there, he's out there trying to beat us. He's trying to make us better. ... if you're going against the first group, if you're not the starter, you're going against the first group, and you're playing against guys and you're trying to beat them, that only makes you better."

Nobody's faced Rudolph more than Austin and the Steelers' own defensive players, and they've seen growth in the 28-year-old quarterback.

"He's definitely developed in his decision-making in regards to how fast he processes information and how fast he gets the ball to the check down," said MInkah Fitzpatrick, who arrived in Pittsburgh in 2019. "I think when he first got here, he was holding onto the ball, didn't really have a feel for the rush and stuff like that, but now I feel like he knows where he wants to go with the ball. If it's not there, he knows where he can get it to pretty fast."

Rudolph, too, feels like he's grown on and off the field. Part of that maturity naturally comes with time, and the other part comes from navigating a professional career that hasn't gone as seamlessly as he envisioned. It's what gives him hope that a Smith-like career could be on the horizon.

"I think when you're going through it -- everything from being thrown in and then getting knocked unconscious for a bit and then some adversity later in the year in Cleveland and then being benched -- I think it's no fun," Rudolph said. "It's hell while you're going through it, but when you take a step back and breathe, and I'm 28 years of age, I'm just ultra-thankful that it happened.

"I think everything happens for a reason, but who wants to go through a life and have no adversity and just kind of always win? It teaches you lessons and it prepares you for life after football."

Not long ago, Rudolph updated his résumé in preparation for that next phase of life. With a couple of strong performances to close the 2023 season, it might be farther away than he once thought.