KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs plan to activate wide receiver Mecole Hardman from the injured reserve list in time to play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Chiefs will play against the Bengals without Kadarius Toney, who will miss his second straight game because of a hip injury. Toney is the Chiefs' second-leading wide receiver with 27 catches.

Hardman hasn't played since a Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a thumb injury. He had played the past four seasons with the Chiefs before signing last offseason with the New York Jets.

He was traded back to the Chiefs in time to play in a Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In four games with the Chiefs this season, Hardman has eight catches for 41 yards.

He had one catch for 6 yards in four games for the Jets.