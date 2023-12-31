Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out of his team's 23-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter after injuring his ankle.

Kamara carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards in the first quarter but went to the locker room and did not return to play in the second quarter. Backup running back Jamaal Williams took Kamara's place, with Kendre Miller ruled out before the game.

Kamara was the third Saints player ruled out of the game. Offensive lineman Landon Young (knee) and linebacker Nephi Sewell (knee) both left with injuries and did not return. Tight end Juwan Johnson briefly left with a shoulder injury but returned to the lineup.

Before Kamara left with the injury, he became the first player in franchise history to hit the 10,000 career yards from scrimmage mark.

The Saints play the Atlanta Falcons at home next week for their regular-season finale and are still alive for the NFC South title.