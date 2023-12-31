Open Extended Reactions

The NFL trolls in Week 17 did their best to end 2023 on a high note.

The Houston Texans defeated their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, for a second time in three weeks. The Buffalo Bills took care of business against the New England Patriots to win their fourth straight game.

With postseason berths on the line and plenty of divisional matchups, the final Sunday of the calendar year was intense on and off of the gridiron.

Here are the top trolls of Week 17.

Houston Texans 26, Tennessee Titans 3

The Texans kept their playoff hopes alive with a comfortable win against the Titans.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud didn't miss a beat in his first start since Dec. 10, throwing for 213 yards and a touchdown. Houston's defense held Tennessee to 187 total yards and just three points -- marking the first time since Week 9 of the 2019 season they've allowed three or fewer points, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

There's a little more passion when the Texans troll the Titans, and they offered up two jabs after the win.

Buffalo Bills 27, New England Patriots 21

Owners of the second-longest win streak in the NFL, the Bills held on to defeat the Patriots.

New England had four turnovers, including three interceptions by quarterback Bailey Zappe. Buffalo scored 20 straight points after a Jalen Reagor kickoff return opened the game and put New England up 7-0. Bills quarterback Josh Allen struggled, throwing for 169 yards with an interception on 15-of-30 passing, but he had two scores on the ground.

The Bills used actor Ben Affleck, who grew up in Massachusetts, to troll the Patriots.

Down 21-6 at halftime, the Cardinals stormed back to upset the Eagles on the road.

A 43-yard Jake Elliott field goal gave Philadelphia a 3-point lead with 2:33 remaining in the game. But Arizona responded with a seven-play, 70-yard drive capped off by a 2-yard James Conner touchdown run with 32 seconds left. The Eagles lost for the fourth time in its last five games.

The loss dropped the Eagles to the No. 5 seed and clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed for the San Francisco 49ers. It also means the Dallas Cowboys now lead the NFC East. The Cardinals poked fun at Philly's "Fly, Eagles Fly" fight song with a postgame troll.

They also gave a shoutout to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who defeated the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this year to reach the World Series.