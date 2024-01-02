Kyren Williams scores three touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 26-25 win over the Giants. (0:43)

Sean McVay put an end to any possibility of retirement talk when the Los Angeles Rams coach made a "promise" that he'd be back next season.

At this time last year, McVay said he was wrestling with how long he would remain in the profession as he started a family. He and his wife welcomed their first child in October. But with the Rams headed to the playoffs and McVay needing just seven regular-season wins to set the team record, he didn't want to leave any doubt about his status for 2024.

"That I can promise you," McVay told host J.B. Long when asked whether there would be a "Coach McVay Show" next season.

McVay turns 38 later this month and, after signing an extension in 2022, his contract runs through the 2026 season. He was hired in 2017, guiding the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI win while building a 69-45 regular-season record. He has a 7-3 postseason record for 76 career wins.

He is tied with Chuck Knox (69-48-1) for second place on the team's career regular-season wins list. John Robinson (75-68) holds the team record.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.