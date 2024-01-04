Saturday NFL games schedule: Ravens-Steelers, Colts-Texans

Stephen A. Smith says Lamar Jackson is the league MVP and that he and the Ravens have a better chance of winning the Super Bowl than the 49ers. (1:02)

There's a Saturday doubleheader entering the final week of the NFL regular season.

On Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens (13-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7), followed by the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) hosting the Houston Texans (9-7).

How can I watch the doubleheader?

Steelers-Ravens starts at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Texans-Colts follows at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

A special edition of "NFL Countdown" will air at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will have Spanish coverage at 4:25 p.m. ET for Steelers-Ravens and 8 p.m. ET for Texans-Colts.

Why are these games important?

Although the Ravens have clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Steelers' playoff hopes are alive. A win against Baltimore would be huge for the the Steelers' postseason chances. The Ravens have a chance to enter the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak. They can match their franchise record for most wins in a season with 14 (tying the 2019 team).

For the Colts and Texans, it's win or go home. Whichever team wins will earn a playoff berth, and if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, then the Texans-Colts winner will win the AFC South division.

The Colts are coming off of a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but they haven't won back-to-back games since their four-game winning streak that spanned Weeks 9-13. The Texans would love to get C.J. Stroud & Co. playoff experience and while they just blew out the Titans, they have failed to string together back-to-back wins over the past six weeks.

