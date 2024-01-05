Open Extended Reactions

Aaron Rodgers' first season with the New York Jets lasted only four plays, but he still made an impact. On Friday, he was voted by his teammates as the Jets' most inspirational player for the 2023 season.

"I've said it a million times, he loves his teammates and his teammates love him," coach Robert Saleh said. "He's so intentional with how he approaches everybody in the building. He's very thoughtful in the way he does things, and he's a tremendous human. He's really well deserving of this award."

Rodgers' Achilles injury and comeback bid became the main storyline of the Jets' disappointing season (6-10), which ends Sunday against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. He underwent surgery Sept. 13, two days after rupturing his left Achilles, and returned to practice only 2½ months later -- months ahead of the typical recovery time.

Although medical experts said a return to play was highly unlikely, Rodgers, 40, insisted that it was possible. He said he was willing to play at less than 100% if the team was in playoff contention, but the Jets were eliminated Dec. 17 with a 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Two days later, Rodgers announced that his season was over.

"It's inspiring, man," left tackle Duane Brown said. "That's one of the most difficult injuries to come back from. To see his recovery, even without being on the field, has been remarkable. And the attitude he has -- I'm sure the day-to-day isn't easy, but he doesn't complain about it.

"He keeps everything light and the mood light. He has fun out there. He's just very youthful in his approach. Like I said, it's inspiring, it's motivating and it's unprecedented."

Rodgers wasn't around the team for nearly three months, as he opted to do his rehab near his home in Malibu, California. During that period, he attended most games, then flew back to the West Coast. He rejoined the team on a full-time basis in late November, when his practice window was opened.

The four-time MVP, traded by the Green Bay Packers last April, said he wants to play at least two more seasons. He's under contract through 2025, although the final year isn't guaranteed. He took a significant pay cut before the season, providing the team with immediate cap relief.

The Jets' most inspirational player award is named after Dennis Byrd, who broke his neck while playing for the Jets in 1992. He was killed in a car crash in 2016. The Jets announced six in-house awards, including team MVP, which went to linebacker Quincy Williams.