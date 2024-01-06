The final week of the NFL regular season brought a mix of casual and flashy looks.
The early Saturday slate included hoodies with messages. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt arrived in a grey hoodie that read "BU:LLY," while Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone's hoodie read "can't believe you doubted me."
On the offensive end, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph opted for a coat and jeans, while Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley went for a more casual look in his first start of the season.
Here's more of the best arrivals from Week 18:
Saturday's top looks
.@_SNOOP1 locked in 😈@Lexus pic.twitter.com/x6fvwy7MTU— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6, 2024
What the sweatshirt says 🔥 @GenoStone22 pic.twitter.com/ntjMC09FxK— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6, 2024
🦇 signal pic.twitter.com/dS9PErysFr— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6, 2024
.@Rudolph2Mason and @_TJWatt clocking in 🫡 pic.twitter.com/t5rieObRjs— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 6, 2024
The Brodfather 😈@millionairemov3 pic.twitter.com/AZqkDLsuKy— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 6, 2024