          NFL Week 18: T.J. Watt, Mason Rudolph lead Saturday arrivals

          Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones arrives with a mask before Saturday's game against the Ravens. Steelers / X
          • ESPN staffJan 6, 2024, 08:02 PM

          The final week of the NFL regular season brought a mix of casual and flashy looks.

          The early Saturday slate included hoodies with messages. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt arrived in a grey hoodie that read "BU:LLY," while Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone's hoodie read "can't believe you doubted me."

          On the offensive end, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph opted for a coat and jeans, while Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley went for a more casual look in his first start of the season.

          Here's more of the best arrivals from Week 18:

          Saturday's top looks