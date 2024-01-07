Former NFL linebacker Jack Squirek, who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1984, has died, the team announced. He was 64.

Squirek was instrumental to Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl XVIII, picking off Washington quarterback Joe Theismann and scampering to the end zone for a 12-yard pick-6 that gave the Raiders a 21-3 lead. Los Angeles wound up winning 38-9.

"The Raiders Family is mourning the loss of Jack Squirek, who passed away on Friday," the Raiders said in a statement on Saturday. "Squirek played four years for the Raiders and was a central figure in one of pro football's all-time great plays. ... The thoughts and deepest condolences of the Raider Nation are with the Squirek family at this time."

After spending his first four NFL seasons with Los Angeles (1982-85), Squirek appeared in two games for the Miami Dolphins during the 1986 campaign.

In 55 career regular-season games (eight starts) with the Raiders and Dolphins, Squirek recorded three sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries. He was a second-round pick out of Illinois in the 1982 draft.