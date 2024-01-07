Trevor Lawrence hits Calvin Ridley for a 59-yard TD

Open Extended Reactions

NASVILLE, Tenn. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's right shoulder appears to be just fine. The Jaguars regained the lead over the Tennessee Titans Sunday with Lawrence's 59-yard touchdown pass to receiver Calvin Ridley with 12:24 remaining in the first half of the season finale.

There wasn't anything special about Ridley's route that put the Jags up 10-7, either. Titans corner Sean Murphy-Bunting was playing off at the line of scrimmage and Ridley simply ran a post between Murphy-Bunting and safety Elijah Molden.

Lawrence got good protection, stepped up in the pocket and let the ball go. Ridley caught it in stride at the 12-yard line and trotted into the end zone.

The Jaguars can win the AFC South with a win at Nissan Stadium, which would mark the first time they make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since they made four consecutive appearances from 1996 to 1999. It also would give the Jaguars back-to-back division titles for the first time since 1998 and 1999.

A loss would eliminate them from the playoff picture after an 8-3 start, where they would have lost five of their final six games, and the Houston Texans would take the division crown.