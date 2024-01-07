        <
        >

          Chiefs return Chargers fumble for 97-yard touchdown

          • Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff WriterJan 7, 2024, 09:53 PM
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on X

          INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Kansas City Chiefs took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on safety Mike Edwards' 97-yard fumble return.

          Defensive end Charles Omenihu sacked Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick, who fumbled. Edwards made the scoop and wasn't touched on his way to the end zone.

          Edwards scored the Chiefs' only other defensive touchdown this season, also on a fumble return, in a Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins.