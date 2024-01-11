Open Extended Reactions

The NFL has offered more than 200 employees a buyout package just days before the start of the playoffs, sources confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Sources told the AP that the employees have until late February to accept the offer. The Sports Business Journal first reported the buyout offer.

It's unknown which departments will be most impacted by the buyouts and potential layoffs.

Overall, the NFL is thriving and is focused on growing the sport internationally. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said he wants the league to reach $25 billion in revenue by 2027.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.