KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs took a 7-0 lead over the Miami Dolphins on rookie Rashee Rice's 11-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City drove 69 yards in nine plays on the opening drive, with Rice running a shallow crossing route before catching the pass and running untouched to the end zone.

The Chiefs had just three opening-drive touchdowns during the regular season, one on a Mahomes-to-Rice pass in Week 9 against the Dolphins.

One of the storylines leading up to the game was how each team would handle the freezing conditions. The game-time temperature was minus 4 with a windchill of minus 27. The game-time temperature was the coldest in the postseason since the 2015 NFC wild-card game (minus 6) between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.