Peyton and Eli are back for a special wild-card edition of the "ManningCast" for the Philadelphia Eagles-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup.

This is the third year in a row with an iteration of the alternative broadcast during wild-card weekend. The Buccaneers appeared in last season's version, losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in Tom Brady's final game. This is the third all-time appearance for the Eagles, who have a 1-2 record, and Buccaneers, who have a 2-1 record.

The Manning brothers will be joined by NFL Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from the wild-card round:

Bruce Arians named inventor of Peyton's "Omaha" audible

"Bro, you did NOT invent [Omaha]."



We owe it all to you, @BruceArians 🫡 pic.twitter.com/j6YTE3UWOi — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 16, 2024

Peyton reflects on his rookie interception record

.@BruceArians might be to blame for Peyton's rookie INT record 😂 pic.twitter.com/wFzzCxWrXt — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 16, 2024

The ManningCast > The Emmy Awards

The Gang Watches the ManningCast at the Emmys https://t.co/SffwgBiOWl — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 16, 2024

Barry Sanders chimes in on Eli's demonstration

Middle fingers: not that important for throwing a football... very important on the ManningCast. pic.twitter.com/rj6nFrlpwa — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 16, 2024