Former NFL linebacker Ronald Powell has died, according to the NFLPA. He was 32.

"Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell -- a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald. #RIP," the NFLPA Former Players account wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday morning.

The New Orleans Saints selected Powell out of Florida in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. Powell played in 14 games as a rookie for the Saints, but was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the 2015 season and waived. He spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears practice squads in 2015 and 2016 and was briefly with the Seattle Seahawks before they released him in training camp in 2017.

Powell finished his professional career with the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football before the league ceased operations in 2019.

Powell was the No. 1-ranked high school recruit by Rivals.com coming out of Southern California's Rancho Verde High School in 2010. He spent three seasons at Florida from 2010 to 2013, playing in 53 games with 79 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He declared for the draft in 2014 after the conclusion of his junior season.

"We're very saddened to learn about the passing of former Gators player Ronald Powell. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the school said via the Florida Gators Football account on X.