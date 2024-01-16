Louis Riddick and Domonique Foxworth debate Mike Tomlin's future with the Steelers following his team's wild-card loss to the Bills. (1:54)

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin told Pittsburgh Steelers players and coaches Tuesday that he plans to coach the team in 2024, a day after he walked out of a news conference when asked about his contract, sources told ESPN.

After losing to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round Monday evening, the Steelers coach walked off the podium in the visitors interview room at Highmark Stadium when he was asked a question that began, "Mike, you have a year left on your contract."

Though he is under contract through the 2024 season, Tomlin's future with the organization after an NFL-record 17 consecutive non-losing seasons as the head coach has been the subject of rampant speculation.