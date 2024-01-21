Open Extended Reactions

The NFL divisional round didn't stop players from looking their best with a spot in the conference championships on the line.

Sunday's games got off to a hot start as players arrived to the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones led the way, rocking patterned overalls, a ski mask and sunglasses.

It was suits galore for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Patrick Mahomes looked clean with his pinstripe suit, while L'Jarius Sneed wore a mint one on his birthday. Josh Allen went for a casual fit and Stefon Diggs had a denim combination.

Here are more of the best arrivals from the divisional round.

Sunday's finest

The best time to wear a striped sweater... pic.twitter.com/wAWFo5nVeX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 21, 2024

Playoff Patrick is in the building. pic.twitter.com/GaH1Gwx7gK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 21, 2024

In his birthday suit 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ouOY14hOPG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 21, 2024

All eyes on us



🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/hRfEe1ZUUL — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2024

The ones who get it, get it@BenitoJones4 pic.twitter.com/qePUhA4NtD — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2024

Saturday's best

George Kittle arriving in a 1-of-1 fit



📺: #GBvsSF -- 8:15pm ET on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/j1yvWUidgP — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2024

MVP in the building ‼️ pic.twitter.com/33mqNnR8I8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2024

7 is in the building 📍 pic.twitter.com/STzzrRDXwQ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 20, 2024