The NFL divisional round didn't stop players from looking their best with a spot in the conference championships on the line.
Sunday's games got off to a hot start as players arrived to the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones led the way, rocking patterned overalls, a ski mask and sunglasses.
It was suits galore for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Patrick Mahomes looked clean with his pinstripe suit, while L'Jarius Sneed wore a mint one on his birthday. Josh Allen went for a casual fit and Stefon Diggs had a denim combination.
Here are more of the best arrivals from the divisional round.
Sunday's finest
The best time to wear a striped sweater...
Playoff Patrick is in the building.
In his birthday suit 🎂
Primetime Josh. 👍
Bringing the heat through the snow. @stefondiggs
📺: #KCvsBUF -- 6:30pm ET on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FR6a2Vk5dv pic.twitter.com/P8C0yfsjFF
All eyes on us
🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/hRfEe1ZUUL
Alright, @JKERB25!
Business attire
@aidanhutch97 @MontgomerDavid
The ones who get it, get it
@BenitoJones4
January 21, 2024
Seeing ⭐️
Saturday's best
George Kittle arriving in a 1-of-1 fit
📺: #GBvsSF -- 8:15pm ET on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/j1yvWUidgP
Playoff Deebo is back 🔥
📺: #GBvsSF -- 8:15pm ET on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/yDUx5ZutVa pic.twitter.com/JV5JwrR4iF
CMC has arrived. #GBvsSF x #FTTB
All business 💼 #GBvsSF
📍 Santa Clara, Calif.
In the building. 🏟️
Rain-deflecting sombrero. ✅
@Showtyme_33 | #GoPackGo
🐦 in the Bay Area.
@JaydenReed5 | #GoPackGo
Stunt on 'em, @obj
📺: #HOUvsBAL -- 4:30pm ET on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/mOqD2jeWfe pic.twitter.com/DKQMZC6ZpY
January 20, 2024
MVP in the building ‼️
7 is in the building 📍
Eyes behind shades