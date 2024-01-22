Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee that the Chargers are targeting Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers this week for a second interview to be the team's next head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harbaugh and the Chargers have been linked since owner Dean Spanos fired former coach Brandon Staley and general Manager Tom Telesco on Dec. 15. Harbaugh, who played quarterback for 14 years in the NFL, spent his final two seasons (1999-2000) with the Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh is expected to take part in second interviews with the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons this week. Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are also scheduling a second interview with Harbaugh. He first interviewed with Atlanta last Tuesday, sources confirmed to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

Harbaugh is considered one of the most desirable candidates of this postseason hiring cycle because of his record of winning at the collegiate and NFL levels. Harbaugh won a national championship with Michigan earlier this month. In his four seasons as a head coach in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14), Harbaugh had a 44-19-1 record, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2013.

Harbaugh is the Chargers' first candidate known to have scheduled a second interview. The Chargers have interviewed 15 head-coaching candidates, the most in the NFL. They have interviewed eight candidates for general manager, with no second interviews announced yet.