Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud's rookie season was memorable, but he wants more.

"I want to be the best," Stroud said Monday -- two days after the Texans' season ended in the divisional round of the playoffs. "I don't want to be the best rookie or the best second-year player. I want to be the best."

Stroud was instrumental in getting the Texans to the playoffs, where he had a 274-yard, three-touchdown debut in a 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round.

He tied the rookie record for the most passing touchdowns in a playoff game and also became the youngest quarterback (22 years, 102 days) to win a playoff game since 1950, surpassing Michael Vick (22 years, 192 days).

Stroud's 4,108 yards is third most for a rookie, and he became the first rookie since the merger to lead the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio (23:5), and he led the league in passing yards per game (274).

"I'm just super thankful for God and Christ for really just having a rookie year like I had," Stroud said. "To be able to be mentioned with a whole bunch of greats and be playing against greats, it's just a blessing."

The No. 2 pick out of Ohio State helped first-year coach DeMeco Ryans become the 27th first-year coach to win the division since the 1970 merger, and they became the third coach-quarterback duo since 1950 to win a playoff game, joining the pairing of Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Joe Flacco (2008), along with former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan and quarterback Mark Sanchez (2009).

"An important question every team is looking for is that quarterback," Ryans said. "We know how important the position is. We know how many resources go into finding the right guys as half of the league has them, and half don't. It's a special position. It takes a special person to play that position, and we're happy to have C.J. leading us."

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had a historic rookie season, but he wasn't satisfied in his quest to become the best. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Stroud didn't throw an interception in two playoff games, but the Ravens held him without a touchdown in the divisional-round loss.

"We know what it takes," Stroud said. "It takes tremendous focus, tremendous will to win and stuff like that. ... Even though we fell short, we put that on display. And now it's just about bringing guys here that are with that and have that same type of mentality. And whoever stays, we keep that standard.

"We ain't changing up for nobody. That is why we are confident."