NFL conference championship weekend includes not only strong personnel matchups, but uniforms too.
In the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers are going with their classic red jerseys, while the Detroit Lions are wearing all white. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs return the same uniforms from the divisional round -- purple jerseys for the Ravens and white for the Chiefs.
Here are the conference title game looks for each NFL team in action plus their records this season while wearing this specific combination:
AFC Championship Game
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: Black
2023 record: 1-1 (Win vs. Houston Texans in AFC divisional round. Loss vs. Indianapolis Colts in Week 3).
Threads for the AFC Championship 🔥@Invisalign | @GodsGiftGus13 pic.twitter.com/oKlDVXmkg7— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 25, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: Red
2023 record: 5-1 (Wins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills. Loss vs. Denver Broncos).
Battle at the Bank 🔜 pic.twitter.com/WvaBxJsUsY— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 24, 2024
NFC Championship Game
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Red
Pants: Gold
2023 record: 7-3 (Wins vs. Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals [twice], Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers. Losses vs. Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams).
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: White
2023 record: 4-1 (Wins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints. Loss vs. Dallas Cowboys).
Bringing 🧊 to the Bay pic.twitter.com/JcemerwM64— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 26, 2024