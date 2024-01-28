Open Extended Reactions

NFL conference championship weekend includes not only strong personnel matchups, but uniforms too.

In the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers are going with their classic red jerseys, while the Detroit Lions are wearing all white. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs return the same uniforms from the divisional round -- purple jerseys for the Ravens and white for the Chiefs.

Here are the conference title game looks for each NFL team in action plus their records this season while wearing this specific combination:

AFC Championship Game

Baltimore Ravens

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Purple

Pants: Black

2023 record: 1-1 (Win vs. Houston Texans in AFC divisional round. Loss vs. Indianapolis Colts in Week 3).

Kansas City Chiefs

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: Red

2023 record: 5-1 (Wins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills. Loss vs. Denver Broncos).

Battle at the Bank 🔜 pic.twitter.com/WvaBxJsUsY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 24, 2024

NFC Championship Game

San Francisco 49ers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Red

Pants: Gold

2023 record: 7-3 (Wins vs. Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals [twice], Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers. Losses vs. Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams).

Detroit Lions

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: White

2023 record: 4-1 (Wins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints. Loss vs. Dallas Cowboys).