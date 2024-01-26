        <
        >

          49ers' Deebo Samuel returns to practice after shoulder injury

          play
          Kittle excited to have Deebo back at practice (0:21)

          George Kittle speaks about how Deebo Samuel looked in his first practice back since his shoulder injury. (0:21)

          • Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff WriterJan 26, 2024, 12:06 AM
            Close
              Nick Wagoner is an NFL reporter at ESPN. Nick has covered the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL at ESPN since 2016, having previously covered the St. Louis Rams for 12 years, including three years (2013 to 2015) at ESPN. In his 10 years with the company, Nick has led ESPN's coverage of the Niners' 2019 Super Bowl run, Colin Kaepernick's protest, the Rams making Michael Sam the first openly gay player drafted to the NFL, Sam's subsequent pursuit of a roster spot and the team's relocation and stadium saga. You can follow Nick via Twitter @nwagoner
            Follow on X

          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel on Thursday took another step toward playing in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.

          After missing Wednesday's practice because of a left shoulder injury suffered in last week's win against the Green Bay Packers, Samuel was a limited participant in Thursday's session. That's no small thing given that the Thursday practice is always the most strenuous for the 49ers.

          Samuel's return put a little extra pep in the Niners' step.

          "It's awesome," running back Christian McCaffrey said. "Anytime he's out there, he brings an extra set of juice that it's hard to mimic without him."

          Samuel participated as he normally would during the portion of practice open to the media, stretching and later catching passes from Niners quarterback Brock Purdy during receiver and running back drills.

          If he was dealing with any pain, it wasn't apparent to observers.

          "Deebo is always great," tight end George Kittle said. "Just excited for him to be out there. He's just such a huge part of our offense and everything that we do. And just his energy itself is infectious and he gets guys going and gets them confident. ... Very excited to have Deebo out there. He looks great."

          It was the latest sign of progress for Samuel, who was hurt while battling for extra yards after a reception with 5:35 left in the opening quarter of last week's divisional round win.

          After the play, Samuel stayed on the ground as Niners medical staff rushed to help. He was initially evaluated for a concussion after a call from the spotters in the booth but was quickly cleared. He briefly returned to the game before heading to the locker room just before halftime. He was ruled out at the start of the third quarter.

          Further testing on Samuel's shoulder Sunday and Monday showed he did not have a hairline fracture, which offered hope that he'd be able to play this week if the pain began to subside.

          Samuel missed nearly three full games -- with the 49ers going 0-3 over that span -- after suffering a similar-looking injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. He returned for the Week 10 meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

          His versatility is one of the keys to the Niners' offense, which averaged 7.1 yards per play with Samuel on the field this season and 5.7 without him.

          Fellow receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is a close friend of Samuel, said he expects him to play against the Lions.

          "I do, personally," Aiyuk said. "But just continue to pray for him that he can get better throughout the week and be out there with us to finish the job."