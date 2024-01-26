Deebo Samuel talks about his relief for getting cleared to play for the 49ers against the Lions in the NFC title game. (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the days after injuring his left shoulder on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel had legitimate fear that his season might come to an end while watching from the sideline.

Less than a week after Samuel spent that evening wondering if he'd suffered a second hairline fracture in the shoulder that could potentially mean he's done for the year, Samuel is back.

The 49ers and Samuel got the news they'd been hoping to get all week on Friday when Samuel was cleared to play in the most important contest of the year: Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.

"A game like this, you've got to put everything on the line," Samuel said. "We've been here four out of the last five years and three years we fell short and one year we fell short in the Super Bowl. It's kind of like 'What is it going to take?' I feel like we've got all the things that we need in this building... it's all hands on deck and we know what's at stake."

While Samuel and the Niners are pleased just to have him available for the team's third NFC Championship Game appearance in as many seasons, the bigger news might be that Samuel has no limitations or restrictions going into this game. Coach Kyle Shanahan even said it's possible Samuel will continue to get kick return opportunities.

When Samuel was asked if he's worried about how he will protect himself from further injury, a defiant Samuel made it clear that's the least of his concerns.

"I ain't protecting nothing," Samuel said.

Samuel's return comes after a physically and emotionally trying Saturday night against the Packers. He suffered the shoulder injury while battling for extra yards after a catch with 5:35 left in the opening quarter of the NFC Divisional round win.

After multiple attempts to go back in the game, Samuel eventually had to shut it down, which created some tense moments for him watching a game from the sideline in which he had no say in how it would unfold.

"At the time it was hurting like really bad," Samuel said. "I was kind of scared a little bit like I thought I had fractured it again and I was just like all over the place then. A big game like that, I had millions of emotions on the sideline, trying to kind of hold them together for my team."

Even after the Niners emerged with a late comeback win to advance to this week's NFC title game, Samuel and the Niners still had some concerns about his status. That was rooted in the fact that he'd suffered an injury similar to what he did in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns when he had a hairline fracture in the shoulder that kept him out two games and the bye.

"We were real worried right after the game because he couldn't go back in and couldn't finish that, which is always a concern," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "But then get the medical reports and you know that it is possible."

The first sign of hope for Samuel came on Monday when a litany of tests revealed there was no fracture. The results of the test showed a deep bruise which meant that it would just be a matter of pain tolerance and getting range of motion back.

Samuel said he spent "countless" hours working with the Niners training staff to get back to full speed this week. As the pain continued to subside, he did not practice in Wednesday's light session but he was a limited participant on Thursday and full go in Friday's workout.

During the portion of those practices open to the media, Samuel was seen doing his usual work in individual periods, bouncing between receiver and running back drills and catching passes from quarterback Brock Purdy with no apparent issues.

Samuel's speedy recovery also made it easier for Shanahan to install this week's game plan with the likelihood that Samuel would be available.

"It's huge," Shanahan said. "A little scary at the beginning of the week but by Tuesday it was full go today. No restrictions on him. That's definitely a good thing for us."

With Samuel back in the fold, the 49ers enter this NFC Championship about as close to fully healthy as possible. Linebacker Oren Burks has a shoulder injury after was involved in a collision in Thursday's practice but he is listed as questionable. No other Niners on the active roster have any sort of game designation.

Meanwhile, the Lions will be without left guard Jonah Jackson, who injured his knee in last week's win over Tampa Bay, but will have second-team All-Pro center Frank Ragnow available for the game.

Ragnow has been slowed by injuries to his ankle, toe, knee and back and didn't practice until Friday but had no injury designation for the game.

The Lions also are expected to get edge rusher James Houston back for the first time since he hurt his ankle in Week 2. He was activated from injured reserve last week and is ready to play Sunday.