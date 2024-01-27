Open Extended Reactions

Ahead of the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers are calming their nerves with puppy therapy, courtesy of the Humane Society Silicon Valley, which works to build "a more compassionate community by saving homeless pets."

The puppies visited the 49ers on Friday, two days before San Francisco faces the Detroit Lions for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Players such as George Kittle and Chase Young couldn't help but cuddle the furry animals. They also answered questions on TikTok while holding the puppies.