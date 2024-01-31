Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON-- Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud gets another year to build with his play-caller.

After interviewing with teams for head coaching jobs, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will stay with the Texans for the 2024 season, sources confirmed to ESPN. His new contract includes a significant raise, a source said.

NBC Sports was first to report the deal.

Slowik interviewed with the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons for their job openings. The Panthers, Titans and Falcons hired other candidates, but the Commanders and Seahawks jobs are still available.

Slowik isn't the only part of the Texans' offensive brain trust staying put. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that their quarterback coach, Jerrod Johnson, will remain in Houston. Johnson interviewed for the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator jobs.

Slowik and Johnson were vital pieces to Stroud's standout rookie season as the No. 2 pick threw for 4,108 yards, becoming the fifth rookie to throw for over 4,000 yards and led the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio (23:5), the first ever rookie to do so, and averaged the most passing yards per game (274).

"Bobby was always on me about the little details in my position and I appreciated that because you don't always get that. He was always just hard on me, but also showed me a lot of love -- a ton of love," Stroud said on Jan. 22 following the 34-10 Divisional Round loss to the Baltimore Ravens. "Very knowledgeable, can really dice a defense up. Puts a lot of trust in his players and really just never got away from what he knows. Of course, he tailored his coaching to what was here at the Texans, but he did what was at the core of his heart, and I could appreciate that."

The Texans offense ranked 15th in total offense (336), 13th in points (22.7) and eighth in passing yards per game (243). The unit played a significant role in coach DeMeco Ryans' first year as the franchise captured the AFC South Divisional title for the first time since 2019 and defeated the Browns 45-14 in the Wild Card round.

Stroud was hoping the duo returned, and he got his wish.

"Whatever happens with those guys, they deserve whatever is coming to them," Stroud said. "It's been a blessing working with them, but if they come back, that would be cool too."