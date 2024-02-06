In the Mexican state of Michoacán, celebrations around this time of year center on the guacamole bowl instead of the Super Bowl.

That's because each year, the premier sporting event in the U.S. serves as the main source of income for hundreds of families south of the border who ensure that 138,000 tons of avocados are ripe in time for kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday.

Millions of fans plan to enjoy the Feb. 11 matchup pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium with a side of guacamole. Much like Sunday's opponents, the avocado trekked through its own challenging path to arrive at the party.

About 138,000 tons of avocados are shipped to the U.S. from the Mexican state of Michoacan during peak Super Bowl season. Abokados/Boka Foods

"The Super Bowl serves as the avocado fiesta because that's when we all celebrate it," said Héctor Avilés, general manager of Abokados, Mexico's top avocado packing plant. "In Michoacán, [the avocado is] celebrated on that day because there was a lot of work involved in the weeks leading up to it, and in the U.S. because it's on their table. I imagine cheese was once the top staple for families who watched the Super Bowl, but we know now that it's avocados from Michoacán."

About 80% of the avocados shipped to the U.S. from Mexico come from Michoacán. Kickoff for Super Bowl avocado season in the state -- located in west-central Mexico about 1,600 miles from Las Vegas -- took place six weeks before the actual game. Entire populations dedicated their days to several facets of production: planting, picking, packing and everything therein before the fruit embarked on its U.S. journey.

"There are entire families who pick, or others in which every member works at the packing plant," Avilés said. "There are communities that benefit over a sustained period during these difficult times, made [even more difficult] in recent years because of the excessive influence of organized crime. I don't know what would become of Michoacán if not for agribusiness. A lot of people would be on the wrong side of things. This gives them work and keeps them on the right side."

A winding path to the north

During Super Bowl season, a truck leaves Michoacán every seven minutes, each carrying 132,000 avocados on their way to the U.S. Such a load of avocados has a value of approximately $80,000 to $100,000, and passes through areas of the country where the travel safety index drops considerably. Michoacán and Guanajuato, just to its north, were cited by Mexican authorities as two of the five least safe states in the country in 2023.

Once the cargo makes its way to the U.S., Avilés said, the shipping container is sealed to prevent tampering, and the truck is certified by American and Mexican inspectors. The cargo eventually reaches the northern city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, just across from the Texas city of McAllen and one of the primary commercial crossing points along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"It's checked again once it arrives," Avilés said. "There's an inspector at every border checkpoint, so you can pass through anywhere."

Most of the product is shipped toward checkpoints in Texas, Arizona and California. If it is shipped to the Reynosa checkpoint, the cargo passes through Michoacán, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas before reaching the border, a trip that takes about 12-14 hours during the day.

Security measures -- such as the armed guardsman shown above -- taken to protect avocado shipments to the U.S. are common with the threat of the cargo falling into the hands of criminal groups always looming. Ivan Villanueva/EFE/ZUMA Press

Along the way, the threat of the cargo falling into the hands of criminal organizations always looms. On average, distributors lose eight to 10 shipments a year -- up to $1 million worth of avocados. The cargo is rendered useless and loses all value if the container is unsealed before reaching the U.S.

Because of this danger, the cargo is provided with an escort during certain seasons when the price of avocados is high.

"You can take all necessary precautions so long as you comply with Mexican and foreign protocols, which are to not open the truck until it reaches its destination," Avilés said. "They seal it and you can't open it."

Avilés recalled a few lost shipments in 2023 but added that the company lost eight the year before.

"A criminal cell takes the cargo but leaves the truck. The entire shipment is loaded onto another truck in five minutes," he said. "They're incredibly skilled."

