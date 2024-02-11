Open Extended Reactions

The stars aren't just on the field. They're in the audience, too.

Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs attracted a host of big names to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In addition to Taylor Swift, who flew 12 hours from Tokyo to Vegas after a performance of her Eras Tour, other big-time ballers were present not just for the game but also a highly anticipated halftime performance from Usher.

Here are more stars who were in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter

Usher

Joe Montana

Reba McEntyre

Post Malone

Luke Combs, LeBron James