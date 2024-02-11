The stars aren't just on the field. They're in the audience, too.
Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs attracted a host of big names to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
In addition to Taylor Swift, who flew 12 hours from Tokyo to Vegas after a performance of her Eras Tour, other big-time ballers were present not just for the game but also a highly anticipated halftime performance from Usher.
Here are more stars who were in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII.
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter
Jay-Z and his daughters. ❤️ #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/apsNxaduxZ— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024
Usher
.@USHER IS HERE. #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLVIII@AppleMusic @RocNation pic.twitter.com/LVxoWVSPUL— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024
Joe Montana
A @49ers legend is in the house ‼️ @JoeMontana— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024
Reba McEntyre
Boots with the fur...#SuperBowlLVIII ready! pic.twitter.com/hDbCi6BSbS— Reba McEntire (@reba) February 11, 2024
Post Malone
What's up, @PostMalone? 🎸— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024
Luke Combs, LeBron James
Super Bowl LVIII is the place to be. pic.twitter.com/O071S5g8hY— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024